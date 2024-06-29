Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 21 to June 28.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zepto: Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, the Mumbai-based e-grocery startup delivers products like fresh fruits and vegetables, daily cooking essentials, dairy, health-and-hygiene products, etc. to Indian homes within 10 minutes. Beyond groceries, it has also introduced a cafe offering that allows customers to order coffee, chai, and other cafe items along with their groceries.

Funding Amount: USD 665 Mn

Investors: Avenir, Lightspeed, Avra, Glade Brook, Nexus, StepStone, Goodwater, and Lachy Groom

Rocketlane: Founded in 2020 by Srikrishnan Ganesan, Vignesh Girishankar, and Deepak Bala, Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that accelerates time-to-value and improves project profitability and predictability. The California- and Chennai-based firm helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes and improve team utilisation and project profitability.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Mn

Investors: 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners

ZYOD: Founded in 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, the Gurugram-based B2B startup is modularizing fashion styles, using data to boost efficiency, and employing smart ERP solutions to optimise and scale its supply chain.

Funding Amount: USD 18 Mn

Investors: RTP Global, Lightspeed, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital

Smartworks: Started in 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, the Gurugram-based shared workspace startup offers office spaces that can be quickly set up and tailored to businesses' requirements.

Funding Amount: INR 168 Cr

Investors: Keppel Ltd, Ananta Capital Ventures Fund I, and Plutus Capital

Rupeek: Founded in 2015 by IIT alumnus Sumit Maniyar, Rupeek is a digital lending fintech platform. The Bengaluru-based platform claims to provide low-interest online gold loans.

Funding Amount: INR 125 Cr

Investor: Elevation Capital

Matter: Founded in 2019 by Mohal Lalbhai, Arun Pratap Singh, Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, and Saran Babu, the Ahmedabad-based startup manufactures premium electric motorcycles. Matter launched its first bike in early 2023 and started accepting preorders in May of the same year.

Funding Amount: INR 82.6 Cr

Investors: Capital 2B, Japan Airlines & TransLink Innovation Fund, Miracle Carriers & Trading Co, and Helena Special Investments Fund I