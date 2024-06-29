Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 21–28 Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 21 to June 28.

By Minakshi Sangwan

[L-R(T-B)] Founders of Zepto, ZYOD, Smartworks, Rocketlane, Matter, & Rupeek

Zepto: Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, the Mumbai-based e-grocery startup delivers products like fresh fruits and vegetables, daily cooking essentials, dairy, health-and-hygiene products, etc. to Indian homes within 10 minutes. Beyond groceries, it has also introduced a cafe offering that allows customers to order coffee, chai, and other cafe items along with their groceries.

Funding Amount: USD 665 Mn

Investors: Avenir, Lightspeed, Avra, Glade Brook, Nexus, StepStone, Goodwater, and Lachy Groom

Rocketlane: Founded in 2020 by Srikrishnan Ganesan, Vignesh Girishankar, and Deepak Bala, Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that accelerates time-to-value and improves project profitability and predictability. The California- and Chennai-based firm helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes and improve team utilisation and project profitability.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Mn

Investors: 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners

ZYOD: Founded in 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, the Gurugram-based B2B startup is modularizing fashion styles, using data to boost efficiency, and employing smart ERP solutions to optimise and scale its supply chain.

Funding Amount: USD 18 Mn

Investors: RTP Global, Lightspeed, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital

Smartworks: Started in 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, the Gurugram-based shared workspace startup offers office spaces that can be quickly set up and tailored to businesses' requirements.

Funding Amount: INR 168 Cr

Investors: Keppel Ltd, Ananta Capital Ventures Fund I, and Plutus Capital

Rupeek: Founded in 2015 by IIT alumnus Sumit Maniyar, Rupeek is a digital lending fintech platform. The Bengaluru-based platform claims to provide low-interest online gold loans.

Funding Amount: INR 125 Cr

Investor: Elevation Capital

Matter: Founded in 2019 by Mohal Lalbhai, Arun Pratap Singh, Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, and Saran Babu, the Ahmedabad-based startup manufactures premium electric motorcycles. Matter launched its first bike in early 2023 and started accepting preorders in May of the same year.

Funding Amount: INR 82.6 Cr

Investors: Capital 2B, Japan Airlines & TransLink Innovation Fund, Miracle Carriers & Trading Co, and Helena Special Investments Fund I

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

