Indian consumer internet company, Zepto, has announced that the company has raised $665 million, from the latest funding round, boosting the company valuation to $3.6 billion which is nearly triple its previous valuation of $1.4 billion. The latest funding comes nine months after the company raised $235 million in the previous funding round.

As per Zepto's media release, Avenir, Lightspeed, and Avra joined the company's cap table as new investors, among others. Existing investors Glade Brook, Nexus, and StepStone co-led the round with Goodwater and Lachy Groom doubling down as well.

"This dynamic of stores turning profitable faster and faster has enabled Zepto to grow rapidly while simultaneously achieving near EBITDA positivity at a company level. We plan to continue operating with fiscal discipline as we scale from 350 stores to 700 stores by reinvesting the capital generated from mature stores back into the business. If we are able to achieve this while continuing to delight customers, I believe we will be ready to go public relatively soon," said co-founder & CEO, Aadit Palicha.

Co-founder & CTO, Kaivalya Vohra, added, "The most exciting part about this next phase of Zepto's journey are the major new projects that will 10X customer experience, from launching new categories to expanding initiatives like Zepto Pass. To build out this roadmap, we plan to hire top talent across engineering, product, growth, finance, operations, and category management."

This fundraise also marks the formal launch of Avra Capital, a growth equity fund started by Anu Hariharan (the former MD of Y Combinator Continuity). Hariharan shared that the company is thrilled to partner with Zepto once more, however, this time through Avra, marking the company's first global investment.

In terms of business performance, Zepto's gross merchandise value (GMV) has multiplied year-on-year to a base of $1 billion plus, and approximately, 75 per cent of the company's stores are fully EBITDA positive as of May 2024 as per company statement. Zepto stated that stores previously took 23 months to achieve profitability but now it only takes six months