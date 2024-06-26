New funding will accelerate Rocketlane's AI development, enhancing client project delivery with advanced features for improved resource management, efficiency, and productivity, offering enterprises a competitive edge.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B2B SaaS startup Rocketlane has announced the raising of USD 24 million in a Series B round co-led by 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners.

Almost USD 45 million has been raised by Rocketlane with this investment to date.

New funding will accelerate Rocketlane's AI development, enhancing client project delivery with advanced features for improved resource management, efficiency, and productivity, offering enterprises a competitive edge.

Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketlane, said, "The team is excited about our upcoming innovations—especially the very unique AI capabilities and the first-of-its-kind dynamic client portal in this space—that will expand the gap between Rocketlane and the competition."

Founded in 2020 by Srikrishnan Ganesan, Vignesh Girishankar, and Deepak Bala, Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that accelerates time-to-value and improves project profitability and predictability.

The California- and Chennai-based firm helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes and improve team utilisation and project profitability. OpenGov, LivePerson, Fivetran, Personio, and Zenoti are among its customers.

As part of its growth strategy, Rocketlane has also onboarded Rao Adavikolanu as the chief marketing officer.

The startup claims that it has tripled its revenue over the past year, reaching over 500 customers in 2023.

Rocketlane has reshaped enterprise client project delivery, replacing tired, legacy PSA approaches with elegant software and deployment," said Bhaskar Ghosh, Partner at 8VC. "Speed and agility matter when you become the leader in a category like customer onboarding. Rocketlane has achieved precisely that since their Series A, showing themselves to be both visionaries and incredibly hard-nosed executors."