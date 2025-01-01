Motilal Oswal
India's PE/VC Investments Reach USD 11.7 Bn in Q3 2025: Report
Financial services emerged as the top sector in Q3 2025, attracting USD 3.1 billion in PE/VC investments, reflecting a strong 76 percent year-on-year growth.
Zepto Secures INR 400 Cr in Latest Funding Round from Motilal Oswal
This new infusion comes months after the Aadit Palicha led company secured USD 350 million in November 2024 from Motilal Oswal's Private Wealth division.
Zepto Finalising USD 175 Mn Debt Deal with Edelweiss; Plans Share Buyback Before IPO
The funds will be used to buy back shares from foreign investors, boosting Indian ownership ahead of Zepto's much-anticipated IPO, expected to be filed by mid-2025.
Zomato Secures USD 1 Bn via QIP, First Major Fundraise Since IPO
Notable investors include ICICI Mutual Fund, which was allotted 4.25 crore shares, making up 12.78% of the issue. Other domestic mutual funds, including HDFC, received 1.97 crore shares, or 5.95%, while Kotak's funds were allotted 6% of the issue.