Motilal Oswal

News and Trends

India's PE/VC Investments Reach USD 11.7 Bn in Q3 2025: Report

Financial services emerged as the top sector in Q3 2025, attracting USD 3.1 billion in PE/VC investments, reflecting a strong 76 percent year-on-year growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zepto Secures INR 400 Cr in Latest Funding Round from Motilal Oswal

This new infusion comes months after the Aadit Palicha led company secured USD 350 million in November 2024 from Motilal Oswal's Private Wealth division.

News and Trends

Zepto Finalising USD 175 Mn Debt Deal with Edelweiss; Plans Share Buyback Before IPO

The funds will be used to buy back shares from foreign investors, boosting Indian ownership ahead of Zepto's much-anticipated IPO, expected to be filed by mid-2025.

News and Trends

Zomato Secures USD 1 Bn via QIP, First Major Fundraise Since IPO

Notable investors include ICICI Mutual Fund, which was allotted 4.25 crore shares, making up 12.78% of the issue. Other domestic mutual funds, including HDFC, received 1.97 crore shares, or 5.95%, while Kotak's funds were allotted 6% of the issue.