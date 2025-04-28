The funds will be used to buy back shares from foreign investors, boosting Indian ownership ahead of Zepto's much-anticipated IPO, expected to be filed by mid-2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quick commerce platform Zepto is reportedly finalising an INR 1,500 crore (USD 175 million) structured debt deal with Edelweiss Alternative Asset and other investors, according to an ET report.

The funds will be used to buy back shares from foreign investors, boosting Indian ownership ahead of Zepto's much-anticipated IPO, expected to be filed by mid-2025.

Edelweiss is likely to underwrite about half of the loan, with the rest contributed by domestic family offices and credit funds. The deal will value Zepto at approximately USD 5 billion, matching its last equity fundraising round in November 2024, when it raised USD 350 million led by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

The share buyback will see founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra's combined stake rise from 18% to about 20%, while overall domestic shareholding could cross 30%, aligning with foreign direct investment regulations. Zepto has already secured approvals to shift its base from Singapore to India to facilitate its public listing.

In parallel, Zepto is nearing the close of an INR 250 million secondary share sale involving private equity players like Motilal Oswal.

The Mumbai-based firm is also closing in on an annualised Gross Order Value (GOV) milestone of USD 4 billion, signaling strong momentum ahead of its IPO plans.