Amagi Raises INR 805 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
The IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16.
Meesho Raises INR 2,439 Cr from Anchor Investors With Nearly 30 Times Oversubscription
Out of the total allocation of 219,778,524 Equity shares to the anchor investors, 45.91% of the total allocation to anchor investors were allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds and 5 domestic insurance companies.
PhysicsWallah Raises INR 1,562.85 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the bankers to the issue.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Launches Special Opportunities Fund
The fund follows MOMF's QGLP framework to invest in quality, high-growth businesses at reasonable prices, targeting special situations for long-term capital appreciation through active, focused equity portfolio management.