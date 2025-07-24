The fund follows MOMF's QGLP framework to invest in quality, high-growth businesses at reasonable prices, targeting special situations for long-term capital appreciation through active, focused equity portfolio management.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its latest thematic offering, the Motilal Oswal Special Opportunities Fund.

This open-ended equity scheme will follow a special situations theme and aims to capture long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies undergoing significant events such as corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory changes, and other transformative developments.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open from July 25, 2025 to August 8, 2025. The scheme will re-open for continuous repurchase and resale from August 21, 2025. It will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Total Return Index.

The fund seeks to tap into a wide range of market opportunities arising from both micro and macro-level disruptions. These include emerging sectors, policy reforms, structural economic shifts, and temporary company-specific or sectoral challenges. It will follow Motilal Oswal's proprietary QGLP investment philosophy, which focuses on Quality, Growth, Longevity, and reasonable Price.

Prateek Agrawal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, stated, "The Motilal Oswal Special Opportunities Fund is intended for investors seeking to benefit from evolving market dynamics driven by special situations such as policy reforms, corporate actions, and structural shifts across sectors. Leveraging our research-led QGLP investment framework, the fund seeks to build a focused portfolio of companies navigating such transitions, with an emphasis on long-term capital appreciation."

Ajay Khandelwal, Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal AMC, highlighted, "Manufacturing, services, FDIs, and exports are expected to grow significantly, supported by structural reforms like PLI, RERA, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We believe that corporate actions and macro shifts may continue to create special opportunities capable of disrupting markets."

The fund will be actively managed by a team of experienced professionals including Ajay Khandelwal, Atul Mehra, Bhalchandra Shinde, Rakesh Shetty, and Sunil Sawant, covering equity, debt, and overseas securities.

Motilal Oswal AMC, part of the Motilal Oswal Group with over three decades in equities, continues to expand its product range for investors seeking strategic, long-term growth.