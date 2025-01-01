MSME credit
Vivriti Asset Management Secures USD 20 Mn from Austria's OeEB
The Austrian development bank's investment aligns with its 2024–2028 strategy centered on green finance, SME development, and gender inclusion.
Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative
Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs
Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head
There is a perception in the market that SMEs are equal to NPAs but the case is otherwise
P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs
Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.