Vivriti Asset Management Secures USD 20 Mn from Austria's OeEB The Austrian development bank's investment aligns with its 2024–2028 strategy centered on green finance, SME development, and gender inclusion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vineet Sukumar, Founder and Managing Director of VAM

Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) has received USD 20 million commitment from the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB) for its Vivriti India Retail Assets Fund (VIRAF), raising the fund's capital base to USD 165 million. The fund, launched in March 2023 at GIFT City, aims to close with a corpus of USD 250 million.

VIRAF is an asset-backed securitisation (ABS) fund focused on expanding access to retail and MSME credit in India, particularly for women and underserved communities. A significant majority of borrowers through VIRAF-backed financial institutions are women.

"OeEB's capital will directly strengthen our ability to extend funding to high-quality financial institutions that are empowering women and small businesses across India," said Vineet Sukumar, Founder and Managing Director of VAM. "At VAM, we continue to innovate in structured credit to bridge the country's credit gap while delivering risk-adjusted returns to investors."

The Austrian development bank's investment aligns with its 2024–2028 strategy centered on green finance, SME development, and gender inclusion.

"Promoting small and medium-sized enterprises and financial inclusion as well as gender equality are among the focus areas of our strategy. Therefore, we are very pleased to provide additional financing for VIRAF and look forward to contributing to India's inclusive economic growth," said Sabine Gaber, Member of the Executive Board at OeEB.

So far, VIRAF has disbursed over USD 200 million through 25 NBFCs, reaching more than 350,000 individuals and 100,000 MSMEs—over 75% of whom are women.

With OeEB's participation, VIRAF now boasts a strong investor base including British International Investment, Calvert Impact, M&G Catalyst, and the International Finance Corporation.

Vivriti aims to deploy over USD 1 billion in retail ABS over the next decade, reinforcing its position as a structured credit innovator in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

CureBay Raises USD 21 Mn Series B to Scale Rural Healthcare Delivery

The Series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investors Elevar Equity and British International Investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal