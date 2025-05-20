The Austrian development bank's investment aligns with its 2024–2028 strategy centered on green finance, SME development, and gender inclusion.

Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) has received USD 20 million commitment from the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB) for its Vivriti India Retail Assets Fund (VIRAF), raising the fund's capital base to USD 165 million. The fund, launched in March 2023 at GIFT City, aims to close with a corpus of USD 250 million.

VIRAF is an asset-backed securitisation (ABS) fund focused on expanding access to retail and MSME credit in India, particularly for women and underserved communities. A significant majority of borrowers through VIRAF-backed financial institutions are women.

"OeEB's capital will directly strengthen our ability to extend funding to high-quality financial institutions that are empowering women and small businesses across India," said Vineet Sukumar, Founder and Managing Director of VAM. "At VAM, we continue to innovate in structured credit to bridge the country's credit gap while delivering risk-adjusted returns to investors."

The Austrian development bank's investment aligns with its 2024–2028 strategy centered on green finance, SME development, and gender inclusion.

"Promoting small and medium-sized enterprises and financial inclusion as well as gender equality are among the focus areas of our strategy. Therefore, we are very pleased to provide additional financing for VIRAF and look forward to contributing to India's inclusive economic growth," said Sabine Gaber, Member of the Executive Board at OeEB.

So far, VIRAF has disbursed over USD 200 million through 25 NBFCs, reaching more than 350,000 individuals and 100,000 MSMEs—over 75% of whom are women.

With OeEB's participation, VIRAF now boasts a strong investor base including British International Investment, Calvert Impact, M&G Catalyst, and the International Finance Corporation.

Vivriti aims to deploy over USD 1 billion in retail ABS over the next decade, reinforcing its position as a structured credit innovator in India.