Mufin Green Finance
DWM Invests USD 6.5 Mn in Mufin Green Finance's Sustainable Mobility Push
The funding marks DWM's first investment in India's electric mobility and clean energy sectors.
Evera Cabs Secures USD 4 Mn from Mufin Green Finance
The latest capital infusion will support Evera's mission to scale sustainable electric mobility in India, particularly through airport-centric and corporate transport services.
Mufin Green Finance Raises USD 18 Mn to Expand EV Financing
Funds will be used to scale EV mobility financing and leasing solutions for the MSME sector.
Mufin Green Finance and Hindon Mercantil Lead INR 100 Cr Investment in UrjaMobility's EV Battery Leasing Venture
UrjaMobility will use the funds to expand energy solutions, improve supply chain management, and scale operations, focusing on e-mobility. A major portion will enhance its pay-per-use battery leasing model.