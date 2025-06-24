The latest capital infusion will support Evera's mission to scale sustainable electric mobility in India, particularly through airport-centric and corporate transport services.

Delhi-based electric taxi service Evera Cabs has raised USD 4 million in funding from Mufin Green Finance, in a hybrid deal comprising convertible debentures and debt.

The funds will be deployed to expand Evera's all-electric vehicle fleet and strengthen its operations, the company announced.

The new investment follows Evera's USD 7.14 million seed round raised earlier from IEG and other investors. The latest capital infusion will support Evera's mission to scale sustainable electric mobility in India, particularly through airport-centric and corporate transport services.

"Our strategic partnership with Mufin Green Finance marks a pivotal step in scaling sustainable electric mobility," said Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder and CEO of Evera Cabs. "This is not just expansion—it is a planned effort to reshape the EV landscape in India with agility and intent."

Founded in 2019 by Vikas Bansal, Rajeev Tiwari, and Nimish Trivedi, Evera Cabs operates under Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, offering an app-based, all-electric taxi service. Positioned at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, the company provides a cleaner, safer, and more reliable commuting experience with its well-maintained EV fleet and trained drivers.

Evera's offerings span both B2B and B2C segments. In the B2B space, it supports corporate clients and MNCs aiming to meet carbon reduction goals. For B2C customers, Evera provides airport transfer services with a "No Cancellation, No Surge" policy, ensuring convenience and transparency.

In May 2025, Evera began repossession of 500 EVs from BluSmart after the latter's operational pause in major metros. This acquisition, which included BluSmart's fleet and driver network, aligns with Evera's plan to expand its footprint across all Delhi airport terminals.

"This new investment allows us to double down on our customer-first approach," added Trivedi. "With BluSmart's high-quality fleet now integrated, we're setting new benchmarks in dependable and sustainable urban mobility."

"Our investment goes beyond capital—it represents a strategic collaboration to strengthen India's EV ecosystem," said Kapil Garg, Founder and CEO of Mufin Green Finance.

As demand for sustainable transport grows, Evera is poised to lead India's next chapter in green mobility—offering zero-emission rides with comfort, reliability, and environmental responsibility at its core.