The Experimenter
COLUXE, founded by Priyanka Gill in 2025, offers sustainable, high-quality lab-grown diamonds with AI-powered customisation, targeting the growing demand for ethical fine jewelry.
The Good Glamm Group Completes 100% Acquisition of The Moms Co.
In October 2021, The Good Glamm Group had acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, which resulted in partial exits for the brand's founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital.
D2C Brand MyGlamm Raises INR 175 Cr In Series C Round
D2C beauty brand MyGlamm on Friday announced raising of INR 175 crore in its series C round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer
Beauty Brand MyGlamm Acquires Women Centric Platform POPxo
Post the acquisition, POPxo's existing investors-Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital and Neoplux Venture Capital-will join MyGlamm's existing investors