The Good Glamm Group, a leading Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care firm, has announced the completion of its 100% acquisition of The Moms Co., a trusted brand in the mom and baby personal care segment.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Group, coming shortly after the completion of its Sirona transaction and an increase in shareholding in its other portfolio brands, including Organic Harvest and Winkl.

In October 2021, The Good Glamm Group had acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, which resulted in partial exits for the brand's founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital.

Over the past two years, The Good Glamm Group has acquired the remaining shares from The Moms Co.'s founders, making it a fully owned subsidiary. During this time, the company successfully integrated key functions of The Moms Co. into its broader operations. The founders, Malika and Mohit Sadani, stepped down from day-to-day operations last year, transitioning leadership to Good Glamm Group's central teams.

The results of this integration have been remarkable. Since the acquisition, The Moms Co. has witnessed substantial growth, particularly driven by the Group's content-creator-commerce flywheel model. The brand's strategic focus on the D2C channel has played a pivotal role in its expansion, particularly as it continues to benefit from Good Glamm Group's powerful digital ecosystem of content platforms, influencers, and community networks. This approach has enabled The Moms Co. to reach new heights and expand its customer base.

In addition to its domestic success, The Moms Co. has successfully expanded internationally. The brand is now available in leading retailers like Carrefour and Lulu in the UAE, marking its first steps toward establishing a strong presence in the Middle East. The company is also preparing for further international market entry, with plans to extend its reach globally in the coming months.

Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani, Founders of The Moms Co., expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership: "It has been wonderful to see the Good Glamm team integrate The Moms Co across various functions and grow the brand over the last two years. We continue to cheer for and are excited for what lies ahead for The Moms Co. and the Good Glamm Group. We wish the teams all the success in this next phase of growth."

Darpan Sanghvi, Founder of the Good Glamm Group, noted, "It has been an incredible journey integrating The Moms Co into the broader Good Glamm Group framework to scale the business across D2C, offline, and international markets. The Moms Co. is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies. The brand has experienced significant growth over the last two years, and we aim to maintain this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce growth engine."

The Good Glamm Group's acquisition of The Moms Co. is part of a larger strategic vision to consolidate its position as a market leader in the D2C beauty and personal care space. The Group owns several high-growth brands, including MyGlamm, Sirona, Organic Harvest, and St Botanica. Its portfolio is backed by a proprietary digital ecosystem that integrates content, influencer marketing, and community networks, driving consumer engagement and sales.

The Group's content platforms, such as POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, and BabyChakra, are among South Asia's largest digital media companies, reaching over 150 million monthly active users. The Group has also developed the Good Creator Co. app, which tracks 1.5 million influencers, helping them to monetize their reach and grow their personal brands.

Founded in 2021 by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill, and NaiyyaSaggi, the Good Glamm Group has quickly grown into South Asia's first DTC beauty brand unicorn. With backing from top-tier investors, including Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, and Accel, the Group has expanded its operations beyond South Asia into the United States and the Middle East, establishing a global footprint in the beauty and personal care industry.