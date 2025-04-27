Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Priyanka Gill's journey from a small village in Punjab to becoming a serial entrepreneur and investor is a testament to resilience, innovation, and determination. Born in Northern India, Priyanka attended all-girls boarding schools before pursuing English Literature in Delhi. "After graduating in 2001, I moved to London, where I built a career as a freelance writer, investor, and event organiser, balancing my professional ambitions with family life," Gill shared.

Her entrepreneurial journey took off in 2014 when she launched POPxo, a digital platform designed to empower Indian women. "Recognising the rise of influencer marketing, I expanded into the space with Plixxo in 2017, nurturing India's first generation of influencers," she added. In 2020, POPxo merged with MyGlamm, which later became the Good Glamm Group, marking another milestone in her career.

Now, as the Founder and CEO of COLUXE, Priyanka is setting new benchmarks in the fine jewelry industry. "COLUXE is addressing the growing demand for ethical, high-quality, and accessible fine jewelry by offering premium lab-grown diamonds that combine sustainability with innovation," she explained.

According to her, The global lab-grown diamond market is projected to reach USD 37 billion by 2028, with India's fine jewelry market valued at over USD 90 billion. COLUXE aims to carve its niche in this growing segment by leveraging technology-driven customisation and AI-powered personalisation.

Building a new brand is never easy, and Priyanka acknowledges that early support from friends and family was crucial. "They believed in the vision of redefining fine jewelry through sustainability, innovation, and accessibility," she shared. Now, the company is in talks with venture capitalists to fuel its next phase of growth.

"When I pitched for funding for POPxo, I was asked why I didn't seek financial support from my husband instead. Women entrepreneurs still face biases when raising capital," she recalled. Her perseverance led her to CXXO, an initiative by Kalaari Capital, which supports female-led startups.

Looking ahead, COLUXE is set to launch its digital store by May 2025, followed by offline expansion by year-end. "We are building a brand that aligns with modern, conscious consumers, making fine jewelry more inclusive and innovative," Priyanka said. With 95% of her workforce being women, COLUXE is not just about diamonds—it's about breaking barriers and setting new standards in luxury.

