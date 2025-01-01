NABARD

News and Trends

Amit Shah Highlights Threefold Rise in Rural Economy Budget Since 2014

The Union Home Minister launched Sahakar Sarathi, a shared service entity for rural cooperative banks in India, to boost India’s rural cooperative banking sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

91% of Microfinance Loans Used for Income Generation: Report

The top five states for microfinancing continued to be Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka.

News and Trends

NABARD Announces INR 750 Cr 'Agri-SURE' Fund to Boost Agri-Startups and Rural Enterprises

The fund will support 85 start-ups with variable ticket sizes of up to INR 25 crore.

News and Trends

ONDC Partners With NABARD To Initiate E-Commerce In Agritech

The partnership focuses on promoting the development of innovative solutions that are likely to aid the adoption of e-commerce in agricultural domain