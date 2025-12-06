You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India is taking major steps to digitally strengthen its villages, said Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah at the Gandhinagar edition of the Earth Summit.

Speaking at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, he launched Sahakar Sarathi Private Limited, a shared service entity aimed at improving the digital and operational strength of rural cooperative banks across the country.

Amit Shah said the initiative marks an important milestone in India's journey toward empowered rural communities. He stated, "Our rural economy budget has grown 3.75 times since 2014. It is a clear reflection of the government's commitment to India's villages. We are building a future where 50 crore Indians participate in cooperatives and their contribution to the nation's GDP will rise threefold, making rural India a decisive force in achieving Viksit Bharat."

He added that cooperatives, rural development and animal husbandry remain central areas of focus for strengthening India's development model. Emphasising the need for global attention toward rural concerns, he said, "Earth Summit is a reminder that the world must solve grameen problems to solve global problems."

During the event, Amit Shah also released the NABARD and BCG report titled The Future of Rural Banking. The report outlines methods to widen access to rural credit, improve service delivery and enhance the strength of rural banking institutions.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel underlined the state's role in rural development and said, "Gujarat is India's growth engine and it is ready to take lead in rural tech sectors covered by Earth Summit."

NABARD Chairman Shaji K V said that Sahakar Sarathi represents a new beginning for cooperatives. He stated, "Sahakar Sarathi is not just a digital platform. It is a new future for our cooperative family. Every PACS, every dairy and agricultural organisation and every rural community will get better technology and stronger support. Gujarat's cooperative tradition is an example for the entire country."

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary, Jethabhai Ghelabhai Ahir, Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Dr Anju Sharma and Ajay Bhai Patel.

The Summit highlighted the crucial role of cooperatives in rural transformation and explored how technology can increase productivity, expand market access and support inclusive growth. It was jointly organised by NABARD and the Internet and Mobile Association of India.