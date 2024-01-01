Nandan Nilekani
Avanti Finance: The Micro Loans Lender
With support from some of the biggest names in Indian business, including Ratan Tata and Nandan Nilekani, Avanti Finance was founded in 2018 with the goal to provide timely, reasonably priced financial services to the next 100 million underserved or underprivileged households.
Nandan Nilekani Donates INR 315 Crore To IIT Bombay
The donation marks Nilekani's 50-year association with the Institute and will fund world-class infrastructure, research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay
There Is No Plan B After I Exit, Says Nandan Nilekani
He also said that the next Infosys chairman will be a non-founding member
Startups To Focus On Growth And Profitability, Says Nandan Nilekani
The Infosys co-founder also said that the key to success in business is to invest in its people