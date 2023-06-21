The donation marks Nilekani's 50-year association with the Institute and will fund world-class infrastructure, research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys Ltd. and founding chairman of UIDAI, has donated INR 315 crore to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. This substantial contribution builds upon his previous grants of INR 85 crore to the Institute, bringing the cumulative value of his support to INR 400 Crores. The donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay.

"IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow," said Nilekani on his donation.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed today in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay. According to an official release, this significant contribution serves as the anchor for IIT Bombay's ambitious vision to become a global leader among engineering and technology institutes and contribute significantly towards nation-building.

"We are extremely delighted to see our illustrious alumnus Nandan Nilekani, continuing his foundational and pioneering contributions to the Institute. This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership. Nandan's contribution will catalyse philanthropic contributions towards advancing research and development at universities in India," said Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and the donation marks Nilekani's 50-year association with the Institute.