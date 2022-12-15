There Is No Plan B After I Exit, Says Nandan Nilekani

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani, on Wednesday, said that if he hands over to somebody and it doesn't work out, there is no Plan B.

During the Infosys 40 celebrations, Nilekani said that, "I can't come back at 75 and there is no plan B. I will be handing over to a chairman, at whatever point I exit from the scene, who will be a non-founder. Now, there is no Plan B. In case you hand it over to someone and it doesn't work out, there is no Plan B."

Nilekani's statement follows founder N.R. Narayana Murthy's observations on offering an equal opportunity to every individual, if they were the best person for a key management role.

As per reports, he added that he does not think any of the other founders want to come back either, and that he has to make sure that when he exits the scene, he wants to implement Murthy's vision of putting in place the leadership structure, and people with the right values to take it forward.

Commenting on the relationship between the CEO and the Chairman, he said, "The CEOs job is running, executing, managing, motivating people, and being very customer-focused. One of the things I like about Salil (CEO) is he will drop everything and catch a flight to Greenland if necessary, if he has to close a deal."

According to the reports, Nilekani, while mentioning that the startup world has seen tumult and is in the middle of a funding winter after a year where money flowed freely, has said that too much money is a curse.