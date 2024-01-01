Navam Capital

News and Trends

Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest

The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Drone Startup Aereo Raises USD 15 Mn Led by 360 ONE Asset

The Bengaluru-based company provides business intelligence solutions for managing large capital assets using proprietary drones and AI-powered analytics, serving high-tech, aerospace, maritime, and defense sectors.

News and Trends

Morphing Machines and O hi Raise Funding and BizDateUp Allocates INR 40 Cr to Empower Women

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

News and Trends

Vegapay, TechEagle, Gramiyaa, and Fyllo Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.