Navam Capital
Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest
The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.
Drone Startup Aereo Raises USD 15 Mn Led by 360 ONE Asset
The Bengaluru-based company provides business intelligence solutions for managing large capital assets using proprietary drones and AI-powered analytics, serving high-tech, aerospace, maritime, and defense sectors.
Morphing Machines and O hi Raise Funding and BizDateUp Allocates INR 40 Cr to Empower Women
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
Vegapay, TechEagle, Gramiyaa, and Fyllo Raise Early-Stage Funding
