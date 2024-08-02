Get All Access for $5/mo

Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GalaxEye Space Founding Team

Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space has secured USD 6.5 million in a new funding round led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest. The round also saw contributions from ideaForge, along with additional support from Rainmatter, Navam Capital, Faad Capital, and Anicut Capital.

The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.

Established in 2020 by Suyash Singh, Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta, and Rakshit Bhatt, GalaxEye Space is at the forefront of developing indigenous multi-sensor imaging satellites.

These satellites incorporate advanced optical multi-spectral imaging (MSI) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technologies. The company's innovative approach aims to deliver continuous, all-weather information for any location on Earth, targeting applications across sectors such as defense, agriculture, and mining.

"GalaxEye Space stands at the forefront of innovation with their unique approach to combining MSI and SAR technology. This capability has the potential to revolutionise how data is gathered and interpreted from space, offering unprecedented insights and real-time applications across various industries," Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, remarked. GalaxEye had raised a pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest in June 2021.

The Bengaluru-based firm is also recognised for developing India's first UAV SAR system tailored for defense markets, having completed over 300 successful flights with its UAV SAR payload.

To support its ambitious satellite projects, GalaxEye has forged partnerships with leading players in satellite platform systems, satellite assembly and testing, and launch segments. The company's advisory board includes experts from organisations such as DRDO, Waymo, ISRO, and Swiss Re, further solidifying its position in the space tech arena.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

How Paris Olympics Is Delivering Greener Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put sustainability front and centre for host cities.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Marketing

From Zero to Hero — How to Build an SEO Strategy From Scratch

Discover the basics of creating an SEO strategy to avoid being among the 96.55% of web pages that receive zero traffic.

By Nick Zviadadze
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $2,000 of Personal Savings — Then Grew It to More Than $100 Million Revenue

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, drew on her experience as a product developer to launch her business.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Clix Capital Raises INR 220 Cr in Equity Funding Led by Existing Investors

The Gurugram-based company plans to utilise these funds to strengthen its lending capabilities across the MSME, education, and healthcare equipment sectors and significantly invest in new-age technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

3 Excellent Problem Statement Examples

A problem statement aims to identify a problem and find a solution. Continue reading for how to write one and examples to base yours on.

By Dan Bova