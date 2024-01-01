NBFCs

Finance

Revamping the Loan Recollection Exercise With Technology To Drive Recovery Strategy

As the expiry of this moratorium comes closer, banks and NBFCs have a new challenge, i.e., the biggest loan recollection exercise in their history, in a time of economic slowdown

By Neel Juriasingani
Entrepreneurs

Why Digital lending is a Game Changer for MSMEs

Studies anticipate 15x growth in digital lending to MSMEs by 2023, owing to rapid digitization and access to easier, cheaper credit facilitated by digital lending companies

News and Trends

Amid Ongoing Liquidity Crisis, Union Budget 2019 is a Sight of Relief for NBFCs

The minister acknowledged the efforts of the NBFCs, who play an important role in sustaining consumption demand as well as capital formation among the MSMEs

Technology

Here is Why NBFCs Need to Focus on Cybersecurity

Unauthorized persons or agencies can gain access to sensitive personal information leading to identity theft and misrepresentation and hence digitisation is the only remedy