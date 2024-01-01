NBFCs
Revamping the Loan Recollection Exercise With Technology To Drive Recovery Strategy
As the expiry of this moratorium comes closer, banks and NBFCs have a new challenge, i.e., the biggest loan recollection exercise in their history, in a time of economic slowdown
Why Digital lending is a Game Changer for MSMEs
Studies anticipate 15x growth in digital lending to MSMEs by 2023, owing to rapid digitization and access to easier, cheaper credit facilitated by digital lending companies
Amid Ongoing Liquidity Crisis, Union Budget 2019 is a Sight of Relief for NBFCs
The minister acknowledged the efforts of the NBFCs, who play an important role in sustaining consumption demand as well as capital formation among the MSMEs
Here is Why NBFCs Need to Focus on Cybersecurity
Unauthorized persons or agencies can gain access to sensitive personal information leading to identity theft and misrepresentation and hence digitisation is the only remedy