BUSINESSNEXT, a leading digital transformation platform, has launched advanced GenAI and Agentic AI assistants tailored for the lending sector. Aimed at revolutionising loan processing for banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), the new solutions promise to accelerate approvals, enhance risk management, and improve borrower experience.

With financial institutions facing increasing volumes of loan applications and tightening compliance norms, the AI-powered assistants are designed to support key departments—including sales, operations, credit, and customer service—by automating repetitive tasks and delivering real-time insights.

The virtual assistants can evaluate loan eligibility, perform fraud checks, automate document verification, and offer personalised financial advice, thereby significantly reducing delays and errors in the loan lifecycle. For instance, the Virtual Customer Agent guides borrowers through applications by analysing financial data, while the KYC/KYB Agent speeds up onboarding by instantly verifying customer and business credentials.

"Loan processing can be time-consuming and complex, but AI-driven assistants help streamline these tasks," said Rahul Sheth, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at BUSINESSNEXT. "By automating application handling, risk assessment, and compliance checks, banks and NBFCs can process loans faster, reduce costs, and offer a better experience to customers."

Further strengthening risk management, the Banking Fraud Detection/Prevention Agent proactively identifies anomalies to prevent fraudulent activities, while the Balance Sheet Analyser helps credit teams instantly assess financial health, improving the accuracy of lending decisions.

The global digital lending market is forecasted to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, highlighting the demand for scalable and intelligent lending solutions.

BUSINESSNEXT's solutions stand out due to their deep BFSI-specific training, dynamic architecture, and empathy-trained response capabilities. They can cut operational costs by up to 80% and seamlessly integrate into existing lending workflows.

"By integrating GenAI and Agentic AI into lending ecosystems, banks and NBFCs can reduce loan processing time, enhance credit evaluation accuracy, and improve borrower experiences, making lending more efficient, secure, and customer-centric," Sheth added.

With this innovation, BUSINESSNEXT aims to redefine digital lending, helping financial institutions remain competitive in a fast-evolving landscape.