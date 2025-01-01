Neo
News and Trends
Neo Raises USD 25 Mn in Follow-On Round Led by Crystal Investment Advisors
The new capital comes barely three months after Neo raised INR 162 crore in a round led by VT Capital.
Wealthtech Startup ZFunds Raises INR 25 Cr Funding Led by Elevation Capital
The startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network and bolster its technical capabilities.
This Week's Best Startup Funding: August 10–16
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 10 to August 16.
Wealth Management Firm Neo Secures INR 400 Cr in Series B Round Led by MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital
The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Neo's wealth management division and bolstering its asset management business, as per the company statements.