Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 10 to August 16.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zepto: Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto excels in quick commerce in India, delivering groceries, electronics, and essentials within 10–20 minutes. Operating in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, the startup aims to expand to smaller cities soon.

Funding Amount: USD 340 Million

Investors: General Catalyst, Mars Growth, and other existing investors

OYO: Started in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO is a Gurugram-based multinational hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces.

Funding Amount: USD 175 Million

Investors: Patient Capital, J&A Partners, ASK Financial Holdings, and InCred Wealth (Ashish Kacholia)

Ather Energy: Launched in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy manufactures electric scooters, including the Ather 450 Apex, 450S, 450X, and Rizta. The company operates two facilities, one in Whitefield, Bangalore, and another in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, advancing the electric two-wheeler revolution.

Funding Amount: USD 71 Million

Investor: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)

Neo: Established in 2021, Mumbai-based Neo Group specialises in providing financial advisory and services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), ultra-HNWIs, and multi-family offices. The company is building a comprehensive platform for transactions and consolidated portfolio reporting across diverse products, asset classes, and instruments.

Focusing in the areas of credit and real assets, the platform has also launched bespoke funds that provide capital solutions to companies, providing risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Funding Amount: USD 48 Million

Investors: MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital LLC, and Peak XV Partners

Syfe: Founded in 2019, Syfe provides managed portfolios, brokerage services, and cash management solutions designed to help individuals build wealth and secure a better future. The platform operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, serving customers across 60+ countries, with its engineering and product team based in Gurugram.

Funding Amount: USD 27 Million

Investors: Valar Ventures and Unbound

Vayana: Started in 2017, Pune-based Vayana specialises in supply chain finance and B2B trade enablement solutions. The platform connects corporates with their trade ecosystems to provide timely and affordable credit for payables and receivables while also offering compliance services.

Funding Amount: USD 20.5 Million

Investors: SMBC's Asia Rising Fund, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Chiratae Ventures, Jungle Ventures, Quantum State Investment Fund, and Emerald Company Pvt Ltd