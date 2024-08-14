The fresh capital injection brings Zepto's total funding to over USD 1.6 billion, with USD 1 billion of that amount secured in just the past 50–60 days.

Quick commerce startup Zepto has secured USD 340 million in its latest funding round, propelling its valuation to USD 5 billion.

The funding round, originally intended to raise up to USD 400 million, was capped at USD 340 million, with USD 250 million contributed by General Catalyst and USD 50 million by Mars Growth. The remainder of the funds will come from existing investors, all in exchange for equity, underscoring investor confidence in Zepto's growth trajectory, according to Moneycontrol media reports.

Founded in 2021 by 23-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has made remarkable strides in the quick commerce sector, particularly in India. The startup, known for its ability to deliver a wide range of products—including groceries, electronics, and essentials—in 10–20 minutes, has carved out a niche amidst strong competition from established players like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

The startup reported a 140% increase in revenue compared to the previous year and boasts a network of over 50,000 delivery partners. Additionally, it is expanding its delivery workforce by more than 5,000 new partners each month. As part of its growth strategy, Zepto plans to scale its network of dark stores to over 700 by March 2025, further solidifying its market presence.

The company currently operates in major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and has plans to extend its reach to smaller cities in the near future.

With its new valuation and funding boost, Zepto is set to enhance its competitive edge and accelerate its growth, continuing to revolutionise the quick commerce industry and redefine customer expectations in India.