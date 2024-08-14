Get All Access for $5/mo

Zepto Secures USD 340 Mn Funding Round, Valuation Hits USD 5 Bn The fresh capital injection brings Zepto's total funding to over USD 1.6 billion, with USD 1 billion of that amount secured in just the past 50–60 days.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zepto Founders

Quick commerce startup Zepto has secured USD 340 million in its latest funding round, propelling its valuation to USD 5 billion.

The funding round, originally intended to raise up to USD 400 million, was capped at USD 340 million, with USD 250 million contributed by General Catalyst and USD 50 million by Mars Growth. The remainder of the funds will come from existing investors, all in exchange for equity, underscoring investor confidence in Zepto's growth trajectory, according to Moneycontrol media reports.

Founded in 2021 by 23-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has made remarkable strides in the quick commerce sector, particularly in India. The startup, known for its ability to deliver a wide range of products—including groceries, electronics, and essentials—in 10–20 minutes, has carved out a niche amidst strong competition from established players like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

The fresh capital injection brings Zepto's total funding to over USD 1.6 billion, with USD 1 billion of that amount secured in just the past 50–60 days.

The startup reported a 140% increase in revenue compared to the previous year and boasts a network of over 50,000 delivery partners. Additionally, it is expanding its delivery workforce by more than 5,000 new partners each month. As part of its growth strategy, Zepto plans to scale its network of dark stores to over 700 by March 2025, further solidifying its market presence.

The company currently operates in major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and has plans to extend its reach to smaller cities in the near future.

With its new valuation and funding boost, Zepto is set to enhance its competitive edge and accelerate its growth, continuing to revolutionise the quick commerce industry and redefine customer expectations in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Make In India Vs Make For India: What Is India's Stand?

A kind of hybrid, holistic model will require a quintessential pre-requisite in the form of domestic legal/financial as well as industrial reforms

By Arjun Bajaaj
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Trump, Musk Slammed With Federal Labor Charges Over 'Illegal' Conversation on Unions

The two talked on a livestream on X on Monday night.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

MSDE Announces Four New MoUs and AI Training Program to Boost Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The AI Training Program will boost digital productivity and AI skills across 200 ITIs this academic session, while new MoUs will enhance skill development, digital commerce, and women's entrepreneurship.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Syfe Secures USD 27 Mn Funding to Accelerate Growth Across Asia

Syfe's new funds will boost its Asia expansion, fund new products, and tech innovations. Key investments include growing the engineering team and enhancing capabilities at its Gurugram tech headquarters.

By Entrepreneur Staff