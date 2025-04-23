The new capital will be used to scale SaveIN's no-cost EMI offerings, strengthen its growing network of over 7,000 partner healthcare providers, and further develop welUp, its enterprise wellness platform.

Gurugram-based healthcare-fintech startup SaveIN has raised INR 37 crore in a fresh funding round led by its existing global investors—10X Founders, Oliver Jung, and Leblon Capital—with new participation from Stem AI.

This investment comes on the heels of its INR 64 crore seed round, bringing the Y Combinator-backed company's total funding to over INR 100 crore.

The new capital will be used to scale SaveIN's no-cost EMI offerings, strengthen its growing network of over 7,000 partner healthcare providers, and further develop welUp, its enterprise wellness platform. The company aims to expand its impact by bridging affordability gaps in outpatient and preventive care across India.

"This funding milestone reaffirms our vision to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible for all Indians," said Jitin Bhasin, Founder and CEO of SaveIN. "With our no-cost EMI product and the transformative welUp platform, we are redefining outpatient and preventive care. We remain committed to driving superior health outcomes for individuals and institutions alike."

Founded in 2022 by Jitin Bhasin, SaveIN offers innovative financial and wellness solutions in the healthcare sector. The startup runs a outpatient healthcare network, enabling patients to access treatments across verticals such as dental, dermatology, fertility, fitness, Ayurveda, and more through zero-cost EMIs—a critical offering for services typically not covered by traditional insurance.

Its QR-code-based checkout system, in partnership with leading banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank, streamlines payments at point-of-care, helping consumers access timely treatments without financial strain.

SaveIN also recently launched welUp, a B2B wellness platform that allows corporates, SMEs, and startups to offer comprehensive health benefits to employees. The platform features on-demand doctor consultations, mental wellness programs, AI-driven diet planning, diagnostics, and holistic therapies—bundled with built-in healthcare credit support.

In just three years, the startup has processed over 5 lakh applications and reported a 250% revenue growth in FY 2025, backed by strong unit economics. With its latest funding boost, SaveIN is poised to revolutionize how India accesses and finances everyday healthcare.