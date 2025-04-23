Trident Growth Partners Marks First Close of Maiden Fund at Over INR 1,000 Cr Trident Growth Partners targets Series B and later-stage investments, acquiring significant minority stakes in category-defining companies across consumer, fintech, enterprise tech, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

[L-R] Pravan Malhotra, Atul Gupta, & Rajesh Ramaiah, Managing Partners of Trident Growth Partners

Trident Growth Partners, a newly launched growth-stage investment firm, has announced the first close of its maiden fund at over INR 1,000 crore. The firm secured its Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) license in July 2024 and is exercising a greenshoe option to raise an additional INR 1,000 crore, aiming for a final close of INR 2,000 crore by 2025.

Founded by veteran investors Atul Gupta, Rajesh Ramaiah, and Pravan Malhotra—alumni of Premji Invest and IFC—the leadership team brings over five decades of combined investment experience. Collectively, they have backed 40 companies, 14 of which became unicorns and 8 of which either went public or were acquired. Their notable portfolio includes industry giants such as Flipkart, Policybazaar, KreditBee, and Lenskart.

Trident Growth Partners plans to lead or co-lead Series B and later-stage investments in category-defining companies, acquiring significant minority stakes. While sector-agnostic, the fund's core themes include consumer, financial services, enterprise technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The fund's robust backing includes marquee investors such as Claypond Capital, the family office of Dr Ranjan Pai (Chairman of Manipal Group), Fund of Funds for Startups (managed by SIDBI), and the Self Reliant India Fund (SRI). It is also supported by over 30 prominent founders from companies including Lenskart, Livspace, Amagi, KreditBee, and Persistent Systems, along with leading family offices and general partners from prominent venture and private equity firms.

"Our team's extensive experience across market cycles gives us unique insights into macro and sectoral trends," said Atul Gupta, Managing Partner. "We bring more than capital—offering operational know-how, a founder-first mindset, and a strong support network to help scale businesses sustainably."

The fund has already made its first investment, co-leading a Series B round in Spotdraft, a fast-growing SaaS platform in the contract lifecycle management space. A second investment is nearing completion, with a strong pipeline in place for the remainder of the year.

Trident Growth Partners positions itself as a long-term strategic partner, committed to building sustainable, category-leading businesses with sound unit economics and strong governance practices.
