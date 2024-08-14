The new funding will enhance Vayana's trade credit, compliance, and risk management solutions, enabling the launch of innovative, affordable financing products for supply chain support and growth.

Trade credit infrastructure platform Vayana has secured USD 20.5 million in its ongoing Series D funding round, led by SMBC's Asia Rising Fund. This latest round saw participation from existing investors, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Chiratae Ventures, and Jungle Ventures, along with notable family offices such as Quantum State Investment Fund and Emerald Company Pvt Ltd. This funding brings Vayana's total raised capital to over USD 67 million.

The infusion of capital is poised to significantly bolster Vayana's efforts to enhance its suite of trade credit, compliance, and risk management solutions. The new funds will facilitate the launch of innovative products designed to provide affordable financing solutions throughout the supply chain.

Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO of Vayana, said, "MSMEs in India contribute 30% to GDP and 62% towards employment. Their continued success will leverage India's population demographics and equitable growth across the country."

"Access to affordable and embedded trade credit represents the best catalyst to aid their success. We also believe that this goal requires the support of highly experienced financial services investors, and we are glad to have the backing of SMBC Asia Rising Fund as well as our current investors in this round," he added.

Founded in 2017, Vayana specialises in supply chain finance and B2B trade enablement solutions. The platform connects corporates with their trade ecosystems to provide timely and affordable credit for payables and receivables while also offering compliance services.

Vayana claims to reach 600 cities in India and serve over 300,000 enterprises. The platform has facilitated over USD 33 billion in throughput.

As a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP), Vayana manages GST returns, E-Way bills, and E-invoices for numerous corporates and SMEs, processing over 7 billion GST API calls with zero downtime. The company has established partnerships with more than 20 banks and supports 3,000 supply chains with a wide range of solutions.

"We were among the initial investors in Vayana and steadfast supporters of their vision to be a one-stop solution for all trade finance solutions for MSMEs, enterprises, and lenders on their technology and underwriting platform across rounds. Vayana is fulfilling a vital gap for MSMEs in their growth to significantly contribute to India's journey to become the 3rd largest economy," said TCM Sundaram, Founder and Vice Chairman of Chiratae Ventures.

Manpreet Ratia, Partner, Jungle Ventures, said, "Since our initial financing in 2017, Vayana has facilitated over USD 30 billion in financing, served over 300,000 Indian enterprises, and covered 3,000+ supply chains. We're excited to continue supporting Vayana in building India's largest and most affordable trade financing institution and providing solutions across every layer of the supply chain."