Get All Access for $5/mo

Trade Credit Platform Vayana Gathers USD 20.5 Mn to Accelerate Supply Chain Financing The new funding will enhance Vayana's trade credit, compliance, and risk management solutions, enabling the launch of innovative, affordable financing products for supply chain support and growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO of Vayana

Trade credit infrastructure platform Vayana has secured USD 20.5 million in its ongoing Series D funding round, led by SMBC's Asia Rising Fund. This latest round saw participation from existing investors, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Chiratae Ventures, and Jungle Ventures, along with notable family offices such as Quantum State Investment Fund and Emerald Company Pvt Ltd. This funding brings Vayana's total raised capital to over USD 67 million.

The infusion of capital is poised to significantly bolster Vayana's efforts to enhance its suite of trade credit, compliance, and risk management solutions. The new funds will facilitate the launch of innovative products designed to provide affordable financing solutions throughout the supply chain.

Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO of Vayana, said, "MSMEs in India contribute 30% to GDP and 62% towards employment. Their continued success will leverage India's population demographics and equitable growth across the country."

"Access to affordable and embedded trade credit represents the best catalyst to aid their success. We also believe that this goal requires the support of highly experienced financial services investors, and we are glad to have the backing of SMBC Asia Rising Fund as well as our current investors in this round," he added.

Founded in 2017, Vayana specialises in supply chain finance and B2B trade enablement solutions. The platform connects corporates with their trade ecosystems to provide timely and affordable credit for payables and receivables while also offering compliance services.

Vayana claims to reach 600 cities in India and serve over 300,000 enterprises. The platform has facilitated over USD 33 billion in throughput.

As a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP), Vayana manages GST returns, E-Way bills, and E-invoices for numerous corporates and SMEs, processing over 7 billion GST API calls with zero downtime. The company has established partnerships with more than 20 banks and supports 3,000 supply chains with a wide range of solutions.

"We were among the initial investors in Vayana and steadfast supporters of their vision to be a one-stop solution for all trade finance solutions for MSMEs, enterprises, and lenders on their technology and underwriting platform across rounds. Vayana is fulfilling a vital gap for MSMEs in their growth to significantly contribute to India's journey to become the 3rd largest economy," said TCM Sundaram, Founder and Vice Chairman of Chiratae Ventures.

Manpreet Ratia, Partner, Jungle Ventures, said, "Since our initial financing in 2017, Vayana has facilitated over USD 30 billion in financing, served over 300,000 Indian enterprises, and covered 3,000+ supply chains. We're excited to continue supporting Vayana in building India's largest and most affordable trade financing institution and providing solutions across every layer of the supply chain."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
News and Trends

AIC T-Hub Selects 20 Start-ups For Sustainability Cohort

Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zo House Aims to Launch 1 Property Every Quarter

The company has recently launched a clubhouse in Bangalore's Whitefield after successful launches in Koramangala, Dubai, and San Francisco. The new outlet will operate on the model of fractional ownership

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

How to Implement Ethical AI Practices in Your Company

AI's speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness are fundamentally reshaping financial workflows, but how can you ensure that it adheres both to your business's ethical principles and to best data security and integrity standards?

By Francois Lacas
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams