Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
Jai Kisan Gains NBFC License Through Kushal Finnovation Acquisition
This new licence will empower Jai Kisan to develop and offer a broader range of tailored credit products to its rural and agricultural clientele.
Infinity Fincorp Solutions Secures USD 26 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform hopes to double its loan book to INR 1,300 crore by March 2025 with the help of its present fundraising efforts and business momentum.
NBFC Namdev Finvest Secures USD 19 Mn in Pre-Series C Led by Maj Invest
With the raised funds, the Jaipur-based platform aims to extend its reach into newly expanded rural geographies.
Ambit Finvest Raises INR 415 Cr in Partnership with Daiwa Through a Minority Stake
With this move, the mumbai-based company Ambit and Daiwa aim to seize the growth opportunities in the expanding Indian NBFC sector to contribute to the acceleration of financial inclusion.