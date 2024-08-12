Get All Access for $5/mo

Jai Kisan Gains NBFC License Through Kushal Finnovation Acquisition This new licence will empower Jai Kisan to develop and offer a broader range of tailored credit products to its rural and agricultural clientele.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Arjun Ahluwalia & Adriel Maniego, Co-founders of Jai Kisan

Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan has expanded its capabilities by securing a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licence through a strategic acquisition of Kushal Finnovation Capital Private Limited.

This new licensing will empower Jai Kisan to develop and offer a broader range of tailored credit products to its rural and agricultural clientele. The firm is now positioned to co-lend with prominent financial institutions, including public sector banks across India.

Jai Kisan's co-founder and CEO, Arjun Ahluwalia, said, "Close to a billion people reside in the hinterlands of India. Positive government reforms and the availability of affordable data and smartphones have transformed rural India into an equally connected community. The NBFC licence allows us to cater to our farmer and rural business customers with credit products they want, how they want them, when they want them, and where they want them—which is what they deserve."

Founded in 2017 by Arjun Ahluwalia and Adriel Maniego, Jai Kisan operates as a rural-focused neo bank. It provides credit for both online and offline transactions in rural commerce settings.

The startup collaborates with equipment dealers, agricultural retailers, collection centers, and market linkage platforms to deliver credit directly to farmers involved in agriculture, poultry, and dairy sectors. Additionally, Jai Kisan recently launched Bharat Khata, a digital ledger designed for rural businesses.

"Jai Kisan can now scale faster within the regulatory framework that the licence provides. It can operate as a player who can access more credit directly and disburse it faster to its rural customers. As Jai Kisan's early investors, we see this as a significant step towards building a rural India-focused financial institution," added Rahul Chandra, Managing Director of Arkam Ventures.

Currently, Jai Kisan claims to collaborate with over 350 corporate partners, 100,000 rural businesses, 800,000 rural individuals and farmers, and 15 major financial institutions.

Since its inception, the firm claims to have facilitated disbursals exceeding INR 6,000 crore, with INR 3,000 crore in fiscal year 2024 alone.

The startup last secured USD 50 million in a Series B funding round in July 2022, comprising both equity and debt investments.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Reliance Reduces Workforce by 42,000: Major Cuts in Retail Sector and Store Expansion Slowdown

The telecom division, Reliance Jio, also faced workforce reductions, with employee numbers falling from 95,326 in FY23 to 90,067 in FY24.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Streamlining Fundraising for Indian Startups: Eximius Ventures

Eximius Ventures targets visionary founders in fintech, SaaS, media, gaming, and healthtech, providing up to USD 500,000 as their first institutional investment to support early-stage startups.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Growing a Business

6 Strategies for Boosting Your Podcast Subscriber Base and Income

There is still ample room for you in this fast-growing and changing space, but only if content, production and marketing ducks are in a row.

By Patrick Hinds
News and Trends

USD 323 Bn Investment Needed To Decarbonise Transportation Sector By 2070

To achieve this target, automobile financing will need to increase by 2-18 per cent unitl 2070 to address potential funding shortfalls in the industry.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Business News

Exclusive: Kevin O'Leary Is Launching a New Agency With the Founder of Shazam — Here's Why He Says It's a Game Changer

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to Entrepreneur about the launch of his new television advertising agency, WonderAds.

By Emily Rella