NPAs
Exclusive: Debt Resolving Startup Credgenics In Talks To Raise $25Mn In Series A Round
The startup is in talks to raise the funding from WestBridge Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners, pegging the valuation at $100 million
Use Of Psychometrics And Biometrics For Underwriting To Reduce NPAs
Availability of credit is a major ingredient in economic success of individuals, corporations and nations. It is therefore a sin that such a large proportion of human population is being deprived of the very ingredient that can take them out of poverty
Predictive Algorithms Can Mitigate the Risk of NPAs For Banks
Monitoring the actual cash flow of the business through prudent practices is the key to move to cash flow-based lending
The Multipronged Challenges Faced by Indian Entrepreneurs
Lack of capital, skilled workforce moving to foreign companies and indigenous players' preference for imported materials are hurting
RBI Panel Proposes INR 10,000 Crore Government Fund to Develop MSMEs
RBI panel proposes INR 5,000 crore stressed assets fund for MSMEs
The Missing Piece in SME Lending
The biggest question is how to identify and provide funds to the SMEs and here's the answer
Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?
As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
The 2019 Outlook for NBFCs
Regardless of the recent panic, NBFCs are here to stay and play an important role in economic growth and financial inclusion
Enabling Technology to Tackle the Indian NPA Crisis
It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find a solution to the existing NPA crisis
Why The Government Needs to Handle the Public Sector Banks Crisis by Staying Away
Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman of Bank of Baroda, recently said in an interview that the government's restrains on PSBs is affecting their growth
Can Project Sakshat De-stress PSUs From Bad Loans Problems?
The recommendations are by the Mehta-Committee
Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs
As bad loans continue to plague the country's economy, it is now critical for lending institutions, to be careful about allotting loans and stringent about having a robust collection mechanism.
How Fintech Startups Are Controlling NPAs?
The entry of new age fintech lenders in the last decade brought about a transformation of the MSME lending landscape in India
How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?
Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects