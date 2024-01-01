NSE

News and Trends

Here's What Markets Reflected Post PM Modi's 3rd Swearing In

The equity markets closed for Monday at INR 76,490.08 and INR 23,259.20 for BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, respectively

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

In Less Than 20 Days, Sensex Up By 1000 Points to Touch a Record 73,000

The rally was fueled by the strong performance of the IT stocks, particularly Wipro and HCLTech

News and Trends

India Added 15.69 million New Investors in 2023 with UP Seeing a 33.8 Per cent Rise

According to the data maintained by NSE, India saw an increase of 22.4 per cent in terms of annual investors

Leadership

Top 10 SMEs Listed on National Stock Exchange

These NSE-listed SMEs beat the rest in volume