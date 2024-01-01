NSE
Here's What Markets Reflected Post PM Modi's 3rd Swearing In
The equity markets closed for Monday at INR 76,490.08 and INR 23,259.20 for BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, respectively
In Less Than 20 Days, Sensex Up By 1000 Points to Touch a Record 73,000
The rally was fueled by the strong performance of the IT stocks, particularly Wipro and HCLTech
India Added 15.69 million New Investors in 2023 with UP Seeing a 33.8 Per cent Rise
According to the data maintained by NSE, India saw an increase of 22.4 per cent in terms of annual investors
Top 10 SMEs Listed on National Stock Exchange
These NSE-listed SMEs beat the rest in volume