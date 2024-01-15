The rally was fueled by the strong performance of the IT stocks, particularly Wipro and HCLTech

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BSE Sensex and Nifty50 touched a new all-time high mark on Monday. The BSE index of the top 30 listed companies crossed the 73,000 mark and touched 73,064.95. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 climbed to cross the 22,000 mark and opened at 22,070.10.

The rally was fueled by the strong performance of the IT stocks, particularly Wipro and HCLTech.

The biggest gainers on the Sensex included TechMahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, M&M, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while the losing side included Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle, Tata Motors, LT, and Bajaj. At the time of publishing, the index sat at 73,270.21, gaining 700+ points.

The BSE Sensex crossed the mark of 72,000 in late December. Notably, Sensex has jumped 6000 since September 2023.

Meanwhile, on the Nifty50 front, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys also emerged as the biggest gainers. HDFC Life, Hindalco, Tata Consumer Products, and Bajaj Finance were the losers. At the time of publishing, the index sat at 22,081.25, gaining 186.70 points.

The Nifty50 crossed the mark of 20,000 in September and 21,000 in early December.

BSE Sensex closed at INR 73,327.94, while Nifty50 closed at 22,097.45. This is the first time Sensex and Nifty50 closed above 73,000 and 22,000, respectively.