The year 2023, particularly the second-half of the year, has been good for the Indian equity market and investors. With several records being broken at the BSE and NSE, about 15.69 million new investors entered the market this year as of December 25.

According to the data maintained by NSE, India saw an increase of 22.4 per cent in terms of annual investors. Maharashtra topped the charts as the state with the total number of investors at 14.87 million, with Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat following behind at 8.9 million and 7.7 million, respectively.

The top 10 states in terms of adding new investors include UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.

Experts feel the growing investor count is a result of growing awareness of equity investment, ease of investment courtesy of digitisation and a rise in people's risk appetite.

UP took the lead in adding new investors with a registration of 2.3 million and saw a jump of 33.8 per cent in investor count. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh saw the second-highest y-o-y growth at 36.60 per cent and 28.90 per cent, respectively. However, the combined total of new investors falls short of two million.

Bihar's investor count jumped to 3.4 million while Chhattisgarh's touched 0.98 million. In terms of smaller states, Mizoram's investor count rose to 14,819, while Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh recorded over 40 per cent growth.

The rise in investors was driven by interest in small and midcap, and strong to steller performance of companies going public.

EY reports that 21 IPOs were launched in India's main market in the third quarter of 2023 and garnered US 1,770 million. The three largest IPOs in Q3 in terms of proceeds were RR Kable Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, and SAMHI Hotels Ltd.

India topped the global ranking in terms of the number of IPOs offered this year, with 173 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 52 mainboard listings so far.