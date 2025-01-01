OEMs
Amid External Headwinds, Automobile OEMs Gear Up To Navigate Bumpy Roads
Looking ahead, demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics
RSB Group Sets Long Term Target of INR 10,000 Crore
The company clocked in around INR 3,000 crore last year, and expects to close between INR 3,200 to INR 3,300 crore this year.
USD 323 Bn Investment Needed To Decarbonise Transportation Sector By 2070
To achieve this target, automobile financing will need to increase by 2-18 per cent unitl 2070 to address potential funding shortfalls in the industry.
Trendsetter of Automotive Industry
I believe it is better to have a challenge than having no challenge, and with the increase in demands of our customers, it is a luxury challenge: President and Managing Director, Webasto