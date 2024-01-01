Ola Taxi

News and Trends

Ola Face Another Top Level Exit As Ola Foods CEO Pranay Jivrajka Resigns

Pranay Jivrajka was one of the founding members of the firm and later became the CEO of Ola Foods

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

Technical Glitch: Ola App Sends False Booking Notifications To Users

On Tuesday, users complained of receiving notifications from the ride-hailing app without making any bookings; money deducted from wallet without availing ride in some cases, claimed users on Twitter

Women Entrepreneur™

Say Hello to These Women on Wheels in India

On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrating the spirit of women drivers in India

Finance

The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs

Since the rising percentage of NPAs with banks is fast escalating into a crisis, smaller companies are set to face tough times getting a loan approved

News and Trends

State V/s Cab Aggregators. Who Benefits?

This is not the first time a strike by drivers of global taxi aggregators Uber & Indian firm ANI Technologies-backed Ola Cabs has taken place

Growth Strategies

These 4 Indian Banks Have Set up Mobile ATMs & Joining Hands with Them is This Opportunist Company

This Indian Company Shows How To Finds a Corporate Opportunity in Public Crisis

Technology

Global Firms Must Be Mindful About These Aspects Prior to Designing Apps for India

India accounts for 10 pct of Uber's rides globally

News and Trends

Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India

The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive

News and Trends

Here's How the Uber-Didi's China Arrangement Impacts The Indian Ride-Sharing Space?

"With Didi also having stake in Ola, the Indian taxi market will definitely see reduced aggression and more unit economics focused growth"

News and Trends

Get Luxurious With Ola

With Ola, riders can now book a luxury car at a minimum fare of Rs. 200 and just Rs. 19 per/km

News and Trends

Ola Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Motor Insurance To Its Drivers

Getting a loan becomes easy if you're an Ola driver.

Growth Strategies

Uber on its way to gliding ahead of Ola in the Indian Market

New tactical plans by Uber may require Ola to re-think its growth strategy