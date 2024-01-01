Ola Taxi
Ola Face Another Top Level Exit As Ola Foods CEO Pranay Jivrajka Resigns
Pranay Jivrajka was one of the founding members of the firm and later became the CEO of Ola Foods
Technical Glitch: Ola App Sends False Booking Notifications To Users
On Tuesday, users complained of receiving notifications from the ride-hailing app without making any bookings; money deducted from wallet without availing ride in some cases, claimed users on Twitter
Say Hello to These Women on Wheels in India
On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrating the spirit of women drivers in India
The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs
Since the rising percentage of NPAs with banks is fast escalating into a crisis, smaller companies are set to face tough times getting a loan approved
State V/s Cab Aggregators. Who Benefits?
This is not the first time a strike by drivers of global taxi aggregators Uber & Indian firm ANI Technologies-backed Ola Cabs has taken place
These 4 Indian Banks Have Set up Mobile ATMs & Joining Hands with Them is This Opportunist Company
This Indian Company Shows How To Finds a Corporate Opportunity in Public Crisis
Global Firms Must Be Mindful About These Aspects Prior to Designing Apps for India
India accounts for 10 pct of Uber's rides globally
Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India
The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive
Here's How the Uber-Didi's China Arrangement Impacts The Indian Ride-Sharing Space?
"With Didi also having stake in Ola, the Indian taxi market will definitely see reduced aggression and more unit economics focused growth"
Get Luxurious With Ola
With Ola, riders can now book a luxury car at a minimum fare of Rs. 200 and just Rs. 19 per/km
Ola Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Motor Insurance To Its Drivers
Getting a loan becomes easy if you're an Ola driver.
Uber on its way to gliding ahead of Ola in the Indian Market
New tactical plans by Uber may require Ola to re-think its growth strategy