old age

Technology

Tweak Smartphones To Make It More Accessible To Seniors

Here's how this innovation is changing the lives of elders like never before

By Kewal Kapoor
Technology

Why The MoBiLET is More Than Just a Wheelchair

Check it out at the Eco Export Asia in Hong Kong this October.

Entrepreneurs

Why Elder Care Services is Unexplored in India

Elder care is as much a sociological issue as that of access or affordability

Entrepreneurs

These #4 Startups are Lending a Helping Hand to Senior Citizens

We think that the retirement time is the most relaxing phase for senior citizens but with increasing age, the unavoidable health problem and challenges also keep on escalating.