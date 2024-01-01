old age
Tweak Smartphones To Make It More Accessible To Seniors
Here's how this innovation is changing the lives of elders like never before
Why The MoBiLET is More Than Just a Wheelchair
Check it out at the Eco Export Asia in Hong Kong this October.
Why Elder Care Services is Unexplored in India
Elder care is as much a sociological issue as that of access or affordability
These #4 Startups are Lending a Helping Hand to Senior Citizens
We think that the retirement time is the most relaxing phase for senior citizens but with increasing age, the unavoidable health problem and challenges also keep on escalating.