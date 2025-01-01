Pantomath Capital Management
Bharat Value Fund Hits INR 1,250 Cr First Close for Series 3 Fund, Eyes INR 2,500 Cr Target
Managed by The Wealth Company Pvt Ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, the fund aims to raise a target corpus of INR 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore.
Haldiram Bhujiawala Secures INR 235 Cr from Bharat Value Fund to Fuel National Expansion
The investment secures a minority stake in the company and aims to support Haldiram Bhujiawala's expansion into markets outside of Eastern and North-Eastern India.
Bharat Value Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Aniket Metals, Supporting Domestic Market Expansion
To enhance its market presence, AMPL plans to launch its own brand, 'METALUX,' nationally, targeting major retailers during the Diwali season.
Bharat Value Fund Acquires 6.5% Stake in Marudhar Rocks with INR 150 Cr Investment
The raised funding will be used to enhance production, adopt advanced technologies, and expand Marudhar's domestic and international market presence.