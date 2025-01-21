Managed by The Wealth Company Pvt Ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, the fund aims to raise a target corpus of INR 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bharat Value Fund (BVF), a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the India Inflection Opportunity Trust, has achieved the first close of its third fund, Bharat Value Fund (BVF) Series 3, at an impressive INR 1,250 crore.

Managed by The Wealth Company Pvt Ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, the fund aims to raise a target corpus of INR 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore. This milestone reflects the firm's commitment to advancing India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Madhu Lunawat, Managing Director of The Wealth Company, said, "The Wealth Company is committed to fostering India's mid-market growth through strategic investments and active ownership. We are humbled by the trust our investors have placed in our vision and execution capabilities. We remain dedicated to unlocking value for our stakeholders and driving the next phase of growth in India's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

This milestone builds on BVF's exceptional fundraising trajectory. Over the past year, the Bharat Value Fund has raised INR 3,000 crore across Series 2 and Series 3, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing funds in the AIF equity segment. Notably, BVF's investment thesis is designed to enable structured exit strategies, such as initial public offerings (IPOs), private equity, or mergers and acquisitions, typically within 30-36 months of investment.

The fund's first close aligns with a period when several growth-stage startups in India are preparing to go public. In 2023, the fund raised INR 500 crore as part of BVF Series 1 and INR 1,800 crore for Series 2. With the third fund, BVF aims to achieve the full target corpus by mid-2025.

BVF has already demonstrated its strategic investment capabilities. Recent investments include INR 161 crore in electric vehicle manufacturer BGauss and INR 235 crore for a minority stake in packaged snack giant Haldiram Bhujiawala. These investments highlight BVF's focus on fostering the "Made in India" ethos, promoting import substitution, boosting exports, and supporting rural consumption.