Nazara Technologies Secures INR 75 Cr Loan from Kiddopia

Kiddopia will disburse INR 75 crore (approximately GBP 6.8 million) to Nazara UK in one or more tranches. This internal funding is earmarked for business purposes and the repayment of existing loans, all in accordance with applicable laws.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Nazara Technologies Acquires 47.7% Stake in PokerBaazi's Parent Moonshine Technology for INR 982 Cr

Nazara Technologies has made strategic acquisitions in six startups since FY25, including e-sports startup STAN, Fusebox Games, Paper Boat Apps, and assets of DeltiasGaming, strengthening its gaming portfolio.

Nazara Technologies Acquires 15.86% Stake in Blockchain E-Sports Startup STAN

The acquisition follows Nazara's recent USD 27.2 million purchase of UK-based Fusebox Games Limited and other strategic deals, including the acquisition of Kiddopia's developer Paper Boat Apps and the IP rights of Ultimate Teen Patti.

Nazara Takes Over Paper Boat Apps with an Additional INR 300 Cr Investment

Paper Boat Apps' promoters, Anupam and Anshu Dhanuka, sold their 48.42% stake to the gaming and esports company.