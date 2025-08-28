The loans are aimed at meeting working capital needs and supporting expansion plans.

Nazara Technologies has disclosed that three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have extended loans amounting to around INR 17.73 crore to its UK-based unit, Nazara Technologies UK Ltd.

The loans are aimed at meeting working capital needs and supporting expansion plans, the company said in a regulatory filing. The funds will be used for purposes such as acquisitions, working capital, and expansion of operations in the United Kingdom.

The agreements for the loans were executed on August 26, 2025. The filing noted that the funds will be released in one or more tranches depending on requirements.

As part of the arrangement, Kiddopia Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paper Boat Apps Pvt Ltd, which in turn is fully owned by Nazara Technologies, has committed a loan not exceeding USD 1 million (INR 8.73 crore) to Nazara UK.

In addition, Sportskeeda Inc, which operates under Absolute Sports Pvt Ltd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of Nazara, has granted a loan of up to USD 572,443 (about INR 5 crore) to Nazara UK.

Nazara Technologies (Mauritius), another arm of the company, has also provided a loan of up to GBP 367,000 (about INR 4 crore) to Nazara UK.

The development comes shortly after Nazara-backed Moonshine Technologies, which runs PokerBaazi, suspended its real-money online gaming operations following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill 2025 that imposes a ban on such activities.