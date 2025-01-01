Paramark Ventures
FirstClub Raises USD 23 Mn in Series A Round at USD 120 Mn Valuation
The Series A round was led by Accel and RTP Global, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, and Aditya Birla Ventures.
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Closes USD 180 Mn Series F Funding, Expanding Stake for Existing Investors
The raised funding will enhance its mission to democratise beauty by leveraging technology for an improved shopping experience, making beauty products and services more accessible for all consumers.
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Gains INR 1,000 Cr Investment, Offers Major ESOP Liquidity
The Mumbai-based brand also announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) liquidity programme, offering INR 50 crore in liquidity to its employees.
B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.