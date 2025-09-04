The Series A round was led by Accel and RTP Global, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, and Aditya Birla Ventures.

Quick-commerce platform FirstClub has secured USD 23 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel and RTP Global.

The round also saw participation from Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, and Aditya Birla Ventures.

With this investment, the company's valuation has reached USD 120 million, nearly three times higher than its December 2024 seed round, when it raised USD 8 million from Accel and RTP Global.

The Bengaluru-based company, founded in June 2025 by former Flipkart executive Ayyappan R, said the funds will be used to expand its operations, increase the number of stores, and add new product lines.

FirstClub claims to have differentiated itself by focusing on a quality-first approach rather than competing on delivery speed. Its portfolio includes food, fresh produce, dairy, bakery, FMCG, and nutrition items. About 95 percent of the products are locally sourced while the remaining five percent are imported.

The company also offers private-label products and intends to widen its range to pet care, children's food, nutraceuticals, and home care. Subscription services are also part of its future plans.

Currently, FirstClub runs four dark stores in Bengaluru and aims to scale this to 35 within six months, with the goal of serving every pincode in the city.

FirstClub's entry into the market places it alongside rivals Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.