parle

News and Trends

Summer Drinks Quenching FMCG Thirst

After two consecutive washed out seasons, companies such as Parle Agro, Amul, Hamdard Foods are anticipating a hike in demand for summer drinks

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

What Can a 50-Paise Coin Buy You? Not Even a Candy

While confectionery makers have abandoned the 50-paise candy offerings, telecom operators too have increased the minimum recharge rates.

News and Trends

Grand Old Parle Embraces Social Media Advertising To Tap the Millennial

The biscuit and confectionery maker is also using e-grocery platforms to promote brands such as Zing and Rola Cola

Finance

Consumer Giants Are Cutting Down Workforce & Commodity Prices, Is Economic Slowdown the Reason?

After Parle's unemployment scare, HUL slashes prices of select product portfolios

Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman Behind 'Frooti' Shares What Keeps Her Going So Strong

Schauna Chauhan initiated the open door policy at the organisation making the work environment more comfortable and approachable