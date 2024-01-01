PayU

News and Trends

Cross-border Payments Platform BRISKPE and Customer loyalty Startup Reelo Secure Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their initial financing rounds.

News and Trends

PayU To Acquire Controlling Stake in Consumer Lending Start-Up PaySense

The $185 million deal will see PaySense being merged with Naspers-owned PayU's pay-later service provider LazyPay.

News and Trends

The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem

If reports are to be believed, a big merger is on the cards with Paytm acquiring Freecharge

Technology

These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking

After PayTM, rivals say they do not want to head the same way and have other plans in mind