Cross-border Payments Platform BRISKPE and Customer loyalty Startup Reelo Secure Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their initial financing rounds.
PayU To Acquire Controlling Stake in Consumer Lending Start-Up PaySense
The $185 million deal will see PaySense being merged with Naspers-owned PayU's pay-later service provider LazyPay.
The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem
If reports are to be believed, a big merger is on the cards with Paytm acquiring Freecharge
These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking
After PayTM, rivals say they do not want to head the same way and have other plans in mind