Digital financial services firm PayU has appointed Shailesh Paul as the new CEO of its payments technology division, Wibmo, the company announced on Thursday. The move is seen as a strategic effort to accelerate Wibmo's innovation and international growth.

Paul brings over two decades of experience in digital payments, consumer banking, and fintech, having held leadership positions at Visa, Standard Chartered, and Mastercard. At Visa, he served as Global Head of SMB Acceptance and Head of Merchant Acquiring for India and South Asia.

As CEO, Paul will focus on expanding Wibmo's global footprint while strengthening its core offerings in authentication, fraud prevention, digital identity, and regulatory compliance.

"Shailesh's appointment marks a strategic step forward as we continue to deepen PayU's commitment to innovation and leadership in digital payments," said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO of PayU. "With his deep expertise and global perspective, I am confident he will unlock new growth opportunities for Wibmo, elevate its market presence as a trusted technology innovator, and reinforce our vision of building a world-class Paytech platform for banks and financial institutions."

Wibmo, with operations in India, the US, and Indonesia, positions itself as a full-stack paytech company offering secure transaction services, authentication solutions, and digital financial products. It is also one of India's largest providers of authentication services.

"Wibmo plays a pivotal role in advancing PayU's vision of building a secure, scalable, and full-stack financial services ecosystem," said Paul. "Leading banks in India and in global markets trust our cutting-edge Paytech solutions. I'm excited to join the talented Wibmo team and the broader PayU leadership team as we push beyond conventional boundaries and create lasting value through trust, innovation, and excellence."