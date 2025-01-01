PB Fintech

PolicyBazaar Parent Approves INR 644 Cr ESOP Grant for Staff

The move highlights the firm’s focus on retaining talent and creating long term value for its workforce.

By Entrepreneur Staff
PB Fintech Invests INR 539.4 Cr to Boost Healthcare Expansion Plans

The seed round also includes the creation of an employee stock option plan (ESOP) pool, aimed at attracting and retaining top talent in the healthcare sector.

PB Fintech to Enter Healthcare Sector with New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

The new entity, which is expected to be named either 'PB Healthcare Private Limited' or 'PB Healthcare Services Private Limited,' will focus on providing healthcare services.

Wealthtech Startup ZFunds Raises INR 25 Cr Funding Led by Elevation Capital

The startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network and bolster its technical capabilities.