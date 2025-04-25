The seed round also includes the creation of an employee stock option plan (ESOP) pool, aimed at attracting and retaining top talent in the healthcare sector.

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, has taken a significant step in scaling its healthcare vertical by investing INR 539.4 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services. This marks the beginning of a larger INR 1,461.6 crore seed funding round, which will bring in external investors and institutional backing.

As per regulatory filings, the investment was made through the subscription of 5.39 crore Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at INR 100 each. The seed round also includes the creation of an employee stock option plan (ESOP) pool, aimed at attracting and retaining top talent in the healthcare sector.

Once the entire round concludes, PB Fintech's ownership in the subsidiary is expected to dilute from 100% to 32.14% on a fully diluted basis. The company stated this strategic dilution aligns with its long-term vision of building a robust healthcare business through strong leadership and external support.

PB Fintech had earlier received board approval in March 2025 to invest up to INR 696 crore in PB Healthcare Services. Post-investment, the company anticipates holding around 33.63% equity, with the remaining shares allocated to CEO Yashish Dahiya, Executive Vice Chairman Alok Bansal, senior executives, and new investors.

Established in January 2025, PB Healthcare Services aims to set up hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds within the first year. Its initial operations will launch in the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by expansion into other major metro cities.

The funds from this initial tranche will be used for operational costs, brand-building initiatives, office expansions, and other key strategic activities as the company looks to make a strong entry into India's growing healthcare market.