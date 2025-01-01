Physics Wallah
Year in Review: The Best Funded Startups of 2024
Highlighting 2024 key funding deals, innovative startups across industries secured substantial investments, driving growth, fostering innovation, and unlocking new opportunities for market expansion and development.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 13–20)
This week saw some remarkable funding rounds across various sectors, from edtech to mobility, healthcare, and financial services. These startups not only secured significant investments but are also set to impact their respective industries with new growth and innovation. Below are the key deals from September 13 to September 20.
Physics Wallah Raises USD 210 Mn in Series B, Boosting Valuation to USD 2.8 Bn
With this fresh round of funding, Physics Wallah plans to aggressively scale its operations. It also aims for inorganic expansion, entry into the K-12 segment, enhanced content offerings, and potential mergers with community-driven education platforms.
EdTech Unicorn Physics Wallah Launches PW School of Startups to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs
The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.